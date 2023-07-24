Concerns are growing for the safety of a missing woman who has not been seen for 48 hours.

Katherine Corrigan, 27, is missing from Chelmsford in Essex and police are carrying out "extensive inquiries" to find her, as well as appealing for the public's help.

Ms Corrigan is about 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build and was last seen wearing a grey and black cardigan, green trousers and cream shoes.

Supt Sharn Taylor, who is leading the operation, said: “It has now been 48 hours since Katherine was reported missing to us and our concerns for her are continuing to grow.

“Much of our activity has focused in the Broomfield area of Chelmsford, where she was last seen. At this stage, she has still not been found.

“I would continue to appeal to people in Chelmsford to please familiarise yourself with Katherine’s picture and please report any sightings to us as quickly as possible.”

Supt Taylor added: “We also know Katherine has strong links to the Maldon district and may have travelled there from Chelmsford and I would also urge residents across that district to please report any sightings to us.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.