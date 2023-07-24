A family sheltering their hotel room in Rhodes as wildfires ravage the Greek island have described the "absolute carnage" as fires edged closer to them.

Katie Piercefield-Holmes and her family, from Newmarket in Suffolk, were two days into a family holiday at the Princess Andriana Hotel in Kiatori when things suddenly changed.

The family are now "waiting it out" in their hotel in the hope that they will be safe there, and are expecting their flight home on Saturday.

"We were aware that there were fires but they seemed far away and nobody was worried and it seemed business as usual," she said. "Then on Saturday the sky went orange, we had national alerts on our phones, telling us to evacuate, but our hotel was saying 'stay where you are'."

Airlines are currently working to repatriate thousands of holiday makers as Greek authorities declared they were "at war" with the wildfires causing havoc on the island.

Mrs Piercefield-Holmes, her husband Brett, their two children, aged 11 and seven, and Mr Piercefield-Holmes' parents, who were staying in a block away from the main part of the hotel, watched as the fires got closer to them.

"We could see hundreds of people in front of our room walking down to the beach. They had been coming down from other resorts closest to the fire," added Mrs Piercefield-Holmes, .

"We stayed in the room, blocked the air and everything and we waited, basically, to see if we needed to make a run for it to the beach."

Smoke billowing over the Princess Andriana Hotel in Kiatori in Rhodes. Credit: Katie Piercefield-Holmes

"We were trying to stay out of the heat and the smoke for as long as possible with the children, then the wind shifted direction and it started moving away from the hotel," she added.

They were then told by hotel staff to stay in their room as the hotel was deemed safe.

"We can't get out, we don't have transport, we don't really know what to do, we're being told to stay here."

"It's all burnt around us, there's nothing left really for it to burn. There is ash everywhere."

The hotel kids club was destroyed along with one of the restaurants and a sports area, but the rest of the hotel was not affected, Mrs Piercefield-Holmes told ITV News Anglia.

The aftermath of wildfires close to the Princess Andriana Hotel, Kiatori, Rhodes. Credit: Katie Piercefield-Holmes

The family who flew to Rhodes with travel operator Jet2.com, say communication with them was "shockingly bad" in the first 24 hours of the fires reaching their accommodation.

Mrs Piercefield-Holmes said: "You could see fire behind the hotel and we couldn't get hold of them.

"I messaged them to say there's nobody here, I don't know what to do - then it was seven hours until we got a response."

She was then told on a message service by Jet2.com that they would leave on their scheduled departure flight which is not until Saturday, 29 July.

"It should not have taken 24 hours from that evacuation for me to speak to somebody," she said.

The family said they would not try to get to the airport before their scheduled flight as the roads are closed, and believe they are safe in the hotel with food and drink.

"I'm hoping this area stays safe and we wait it out," she added.

Jet2.com said three repatriation flights from Rhodes would bring customers back to the UK on Monday evening.

The company has already cancelled all flights and holidays due to depart to Rhodes until Sunday.

A spokesperson for Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We understand how difficult this experience has been for many, and our entire focus is on looking after our customers.

"We have a significantly expanded presence in Rhodes, with a huge team of experienced colleagues providing all the support we can for our customers, whether that is in affected areas or at Rhodes Airport."

The travel operator said it was keeping "everything under constant review".

