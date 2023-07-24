Government proposals to build a new urban quarter in Cambridge have been branded "nonsense" by a local MP, who has vowed to do everything he can to oppose the plans.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove unveiled on Monday a vision for what he called a " programme of urban regeneration and a new inner city renaissance", to help meet the government's manifesto target of one million new homes in the parliament.

The proposals include developing a new "urban quarter" in Cambridge with space for homes, art facilities, laboratories and green areas - though its location has not been revealed.

But South Cambridgeshire MP Anthony Browne lashed out at the plan, tweeting: “I will do everything I can to stop the government’s nonsense plans to impose mass housebuilding on Cambridge, where all major developments are now blocked by the Environment Agency because we have quite literally run out of water.

"Our streams, rivers and ponds already run dry.”

He later told ITV News Anglia: "The main issue is the one of water - we've run out of water already. It's a real environmental threat that will cause massive environmental damage and if we don't sort that out, that is an issue.

"I have already talked about it with the government repeatedly and I will continue pushing that point, that you simply can't build at this scale without sorting out the water problem."

Rishi Sunak has defended the plans in the face of criticism. Credit: PA

Responding to the criticism, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stressed the importance of taking “local communities along with you” as he said Westminster politicians should not “ride roughshod over those views, impose top-down targets, carpet over the countryside” in trying to meet its 300,000 home a year target.

“But we’ve got to do it in the right way, I don’t want to concrete over the countryside, that’s something that is very special about Britain," said Mr Sunak.

“We’re making it easier for people to expand homes upwards and outwards, we’re making it easier to build on brownfield sites with more investment, and we’re investing in the planning system.”

Mr Gove said he believed his colleagues would be won over by the detail of the plans.

The senior Tory said: “It will be the case that, I’m sure, Conservative backbenchers and others, once they have a chance to look at our plans, will realise that this is in the national interest and that’s why we’re acting.”

