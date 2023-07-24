Police are searching for a man in his 30s who sexually assaulted a teenage girl.

The attack happened in Newton Leys outside Milton Keynes between 5.45pm and 6pm on Friday.

The man approached the 13-year-old girl at the junction of San Andres Drive and Saint Vincent Avenue, and asked for her details before touching her inappropriately over her clothing, said police.

The offender is described as black, around 5ft 9ins tall, of toned build, and aged in his 30s.

He was wearing a black or blue cap, a T-shirt that was white on the bottom with a blue pattern on the top - possibly Tommy Hilfiger - with blue skinny jeans.

PC Jessica Cooper said: “We are asking anyone who may have witnessed this sexual assault by touching to please come forward.

“We are also asking anyone who lives nearby who has a CCTV camera or a video doorbell, as well as those who were driving in the area with a dashcam, to please check their footage and get in touch if it shows anything that may be of use for our investigation.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 43230326097, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

