Seven cygnets have died and two adult swans are being looked after by the RSPCA after diesel was dumped in a lake.

The RSPCA said there was a strong smell of the fuel around Kingfisher Lake in Northampton where a nest full cygnets was discovered hidden among trees by the waterside.

Two adult swans had been seeing acting "lethargic" by members of the public who reported it to the RSPCA.

The swans were taken in by RSPCA officers to be checked over and treated for possible diesel ingestion.

RSPCA inspector Lauren Bailey said: “It is really important that we act quickly in situations like this.

"If oil is not removed from waterbirds it reduces the natural waterproofing in their plumage, leaving them at risk of dying from hypothermia.

"The swans also preen to try and clean themselves but while they are doing this they are not feeding and they will become weak - like these two swans - so we have to act quickly before this happens," she added.

Two adult swans found near a lake polluted with diesel. Credit: RSPCA

“It is so incredibly sad that these birds had to suffer because of someone’s thoughtless act of dumping this fuel.”

The swans were taken to a wildlife hospital, where they were cleaned and were being monitored before being released back to the wild.

