Two men who oversaw a £500,000 drug farm have been jailed after a police raid.

Renald Cela and Praka Dionis, both 22, were arrested following the execution of a misuse of drugs warrant in Rushden in Northamptonshire on 7 June, when officers discovered 500 plants.

The men were each jailed for 20 months after admitting growing cannabis worth around £500,000, said Northamptonshire Police.

The raid on the property in Northampton Road was part of a national month-long operation tackling the organised crime gangs (OCGs) responsible for cannabis factories with 21 search warrants executed in June.

Det Con Nichola Carroll said: “Cannabis-related crime is not low level, and OCGs are often responsible for significant exploitation and violence in the protection of their cannabis factories."

Growing equipment was also found alongside the cannabis plants.

Cela and Dionis, both of no fixed address, went on to admit one charge of the production of cannabis.

Cela was also given a forfeiture order for £325 in cash seized during the warrant.

“Every cannabis farm that is shut down is a win in the fight against organised crime, and I am pleased to see these two men sent to prison for their involvement in the supply of illegal drugs.”