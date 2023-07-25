A husband who stabbed his wife to death so hard that he broke the knife has been jailed for at least 19 years.

Phillip Dafter killed his wife Diana Dafter at their home in Northampton on 7 October and then went to a supermarket to buy a new knife so that he could stab himself.

He then boarded a train to London, where he told police what he had done and was arrested.

At Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, the 33-year-old was jailed for life with a minimum of 19 years and 82 days, taking into account the time he has spent in custody.

Mrs Dafter was found in a pool of blood in her kitchen in Lawrence Court after a stab wound to her chest damaged her aorta.

Diana Dafter was found in a pool of blood at the couple's home. Credit: Northamptonshire Police

Sentencing Dafter, Justice David Herbert said the last minutes of his victim's life must have been "utterly terrifying".

"You must have watched her die in a pool of her own blood on the kitchen floor," he said.

He said Dafter had made no effort to help her or call 999 as she died.

"No sentence will reduce the grief and loss her family will continue to feel for the rest of their lives," the judge added.

Dafter confessed to what he had done after taking the train to London Euston, and telling the conductor he needed to speak to police.

“Why?” the conductor asked.

“Because I am evil and a bad man,” Dafter replied.

He then confessed to police that he had killed his wife.

A trial heard she had suffered five stab wounds and 12 more superficial injuries.