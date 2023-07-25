Play Brightcove video

Watch as Phillip Dafter sobs and confesses to police about killing his wife Diana

Bodyworn camera footage shows the moment a husband apologises to police for killing his wife, having stabbed her so hard he broke the knife.

Phillip Dafter was detained at London Euston, having fled the couple's home in Northampton where the body of his wife Diana was later found.

After killing her, Dafter had driven to a supermarket to buy replacement knives because the weapon he used against his wife had broken with the ferocity of the attack.

He then turned the knife on himself and, once he arrived in London, asked to speak to police.

Footage from that conversation, as Dafter lay against a pillar on the station platform, was released by Northamptonshire Police on Tuesday as he was jailed for 19 years.

Diana Dafter was a student nurse who was originally from Malawi. Credit: Northamptonshire Police

Det Ch Insp Adam Pendlebury said: “Today, it’s really important to recognise that Diana Dafter was, and is, so much more than this man’s victim.

“She was a loving person, daughter and friend. A student nurse with a real passion for care, hardworking, and someone very easy to get along with.

“Her life and bright future was cut short by Phillip Dafter in a violent and prolonged attack and though today’s sentence will be of little comfort to her family and those that loved her, I hope it will help them to know that the man who did this will now spend an exceptionally long time in prison.

“This is an utterly tragic case and a stark reminder of why tackling violence against women and girls remains a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police.

“My thoughts remain with Diana’s family and I hope today has also offered them some semblance of closure after this lengthy court process."

Police outside the property in Lawrence Court where Diana Dafter was found dead. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know