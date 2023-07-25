A woman with incurable cancer says she hopes the miniature angel peg dolls she has made with her mother will leave a legacy by raising funds into the disease.

Sophie Williams and her mum Jan Hamilton came up with the idea to spend quality time together as she receives life-prolonging treatment.

"I'd really like to make Sophie better, which is not possible of course," said Ms Hamilton, of Spratton in Northamptonshire.

"Then I thought of fundraising. I think [the angels] are beautiful - they have their arms outstretched and that's like Sophie reaching out to give all her friends hugs."

Ms Williams, 53, from Market Harborough was diagnosed in 2018 and underwent surgery and aggressive chemo-radiotherapy.

As a former professional dancer, she said she liked to think of the dolls as miniature versions of herself that she could pass on as a keepsake to those who have been there for her.

The angel peg dolls will create "a legacy" of fundraising, said Ms Williams. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"We've made them as a little gift to give back to people, all our friends and family who have supported me over the last five years of a crazy stage four cancer journey," she said.

"So they're a little token of hope and love."

The pair have encouraged friends and family to take the dolls around the world - all the places that Ms Williams can no longer go herself.

So far they have been to France, Portugal and the USA, and even a Harry Styles concert at Wembley.

The angel peg dolls getting ready to watch Harry Styles in concert at Wembley. Credit: Sophie Williams

Friends and family have supported the pair by making a donation to Cancer Research UK, to fund further work into the disease.

Just as important to the mother and daughter, however, has been the chance to spend time in each other's company.

"It's just lovely to just to be able to sit together and appreciate being together, having this time together and creating something very special together, it's like creating a legacy", added Ms Williams.

