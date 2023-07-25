A man who tried to stab his ex-partner to death in a "frenzied attack" outside a hospital has been found guilty of attempted murder.

Around midday on 13 August 2022, Ioan Budea attempted to talk to his ex-partner, who was working at Northampton General Hospital, before waiting outside after she refused to speak to him.

Once the woman finished her shift, Budea, 56, tried to speak to her again near the bus stop opposite Cyril Street, then pulled out a kitchen knife and chased her.

He stabbed the woman several times until she fell to the floor, but Budea carried on stabbing her.

However, a heroic member of the public - Northampton man Joseph Tipler - then stepped in to kick Budea away from his victim and told her to run to hospital.

Budea slashed at Mr Tipler with the knife, causing a cut to his arm, before he ran away from the scene and stabbed himself multiple times.

The woman recovered from her injuries at hospital, while Mr Tipler sustained minor injuries and Budea also made a full recovery.

Budea was subsequently charged and pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and wounding with intent.

On Thursday he was found guilty by a jury after a four-day trial at Northampton Crown Court.

He will be sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on 15 September 2023.

Det Con Matt Richmond said: "This was an absolutely horrific incident for this woman to go through and I would like to commend her for her bravery in supporting our case from the very beginning and going through the harrowing experience of giving evidence in court with grace and dignity.

“Though nothing can ever erase what happened that day, her courage has ensured that Budea is now going to spend a long time in prison for his crimes.

“I would also like to pay tribute to Mr Tipler. When presented with such a scene and a knife with a large blade, many people would understandably not want to get involved, but he ran towards danger at great personal risk and undoubtedly saved this woman’s life."

Nick Adderley, Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable, added: "Were it not for the heroic actions of Mr Tipler, the victim of this attack would have undoubtably been murdered.

"Budea was intent of ending the life of his victim, of that there is no doubt. I am grateful for the work of Northants Police and CPS who have helped see justice done."

