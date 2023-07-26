A derelict building which was engulfed by fire overnight had been targeted several times before by arsonists, according to firefighters.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze in Fronks Road in Dovercourt shortly before 9pm on Tuesday.

People living nearby were told to close windows and doors as smoke covered the area.

Though it is not yet known what caused the fire, crew manager Norman Gooch said the building had been set on fire several times before.

People were told to keep their doors and windows closed as the fire raged. Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

"We have been called there a number of times over the years with reports to people setting fires inside the building. It is a great shame as it is an important part of history and a local landmark.”

He added: "We turned up to a well-developed fire which had likely been burning for some while.

"On arrival, flames were already coming out of the windows and roof on one side of the building. At this point it was going to be hard to save but crews worked extremely hard to save the rest of the building.

Firefighters tackled the fire at ground level and also used an aerial platform to fight it from above, and the fire was extinguished by 5.45am.

Crews from Dovercourt, Colchester and Manningtree attended the fire, and firefighters remained on the scene on Wednesday morning to monitor for hot spots.

Drone images showed the plumes of smoke billowing across the town. Credit: Dovercourt Fire Station

