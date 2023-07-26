A man who died in a two-car crash was an avid sports and music fan who "is going to be missed so much", said his family.

Colin McCallum was killed in a collision with a black Volkswagen Beetle on the A1307 near Hemingford Abbots in Cambridgeshire on 14 July.

The 62-year-old of Pettis Road in St Ives died at the scene.

His family said: “Colin was a much-loved brother and uncle. He was an avid Manchester United supporter and enjoyed watching cricket.

“He was also a model railway enthusiast, travelling the length and breadth of the country helping to display and organise model railway exhibitions.

“He also loved rock music and watching bands.

“He was so loved by all his family and friends and is going to be missed so much.”

The driver of the Beetle, a 19-year-old woman from Swavesey, suffered minor injuries.

A silver BMW, driven by a 48-year-old man from Swavesey, had left the road and was on the grass verge prior to the collision. He suffered minor injuries.

Sgt Chris Payne, from the road policing unit, said: “I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the collision or has dashcam footage of the BMW, Focus or Beetle in the build-up to the collision as this could greatly assist my officers in their investigation.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact police online, quoting reference CC-14072023-0343.

