A mother and father have been convicted over the death of their 11-week-old baby, who died with fractures to his skull and ribs and broken wrists.

Baby Malik died on 19 August 2020 after being found unresponsive by his mother Eloddie Goncalves-Taborda at an address in Harlow, Essex.

On Wednesday, Goncalves-Taborda was convicted of murder, while father Muritala Olaiya-Imam was convicted of allowing the death of a child.

The jury also found them both guilty of child cruelty and perverting the course of justice.

When questioned by Essex Police, Goncalves-Taborda, who was found to be over the drink-drive limit at the time, said she woke to find her son lifeless in bed next to her and that she called for an ambulance immediately.

Malik’s small body had 21 rib fractures, broken wrists and his skull was fractured in two places.

Police said the injuries were indicative of shaking and a blunt impact trauma to his head, with a post-mortem finding he died of a head injury.

Experts at the six-week trial confirmed that his injuries were more likely non-accidental and most were caused between two and 12 hours prior to his death.

Malik's left wrist was fractured three to six days prior to death.

Throughout the investigation by Essex and Kent Police’s serious crime directorate, both denied responsibility for Malik's death and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

On Wednesday at Chelmsford Crown Court, Goncalves-Taborda, 32 and Olaiya-Imam, 36, formerly of Dagenham, were convicted of all charges.

The pair will be sentenced at a later date.

Goncalves-Taborda was also convicted of assault on an emergency worker.

She was required to provide a sample of urine for drug and alcohol analysis in the investigation.

Officers discovered she had plotted with partner Muritala Olaiya-Imam to contaminate her sample by mixing their urine samples.

A blood sample provided by Goncalves-Taborda identified the presence of cannabis and alcohol, placing her one-and-a-half times over the legal drink drive limit.

After the pair's convictions, Det Ch Insp Stuart Truss said: “The death of a young child is and will always be immensely tragic and our thoughts remain with Malik’s wider family at this difficult time.

"Malik died at the hands of those who should have cared for him most. I hope that today’s verdict will bring some comfort to the family.

“This lengthy, sensitive investigation was difficult for all those involved.

"But I am proud that everyone acted with determined professionalism and focused on what really mattered – securing justice for the death of their defenceless baby son.”

