Police have released a CCTV image after three sexual offences were reported on the same road in a town.

The incidents happened in the space of a few days in the Foster Hill Road area of Bedford.

On Saturday 24 June, a woman was walking her dog at around 9pm, close to the entrance into Bedford Park, when a man indecently exposed himself.

The police received a second report on Wednesday 5 July from a teenager who said she was sexually assaulted at around 12.55pm.

The third report came in on the same day after a woman was sexually assaulted on the same road. Police believe all three incidents are linked.

Detectives have now released a CCTV image of someone they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Victoria Willett, from Bedfordshire Police’s Public Protection Unit, says: “At this point in time, we believe all the incidents are linked.

“We are appealing to anyone who knows this individual to come forward. We would also encourage this person to come forward and talk to us at their earliest opportunity.

“We understand these incidents are concerning. Our team of officers are carrying out regular patrols in the area and our dedicated teams are progressing the investigation as quickly as we can.”

