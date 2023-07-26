The Queen joked a pie featuring large ears and a crown looked "very much" like King Charles, as she visited a flower show on the Sandringham estate.

Charles and Camilla came across the pastry portrait when they visited the Sandringham Flower Show in Norfolk on Wednesday.

The rudimentary pie had been entered in the category “a dainty dish to set before a king”, and featured a face with large ears and a crown.

When Camilla saw the entry, she joked: “That looks very much like my husband.”

The pie did not win a prize.

The annual event was first staged 140 years ago to showcase the horticultural skills of royal workers on the estate.

The show judges a range of exhibits, from flowers and vegetables to cakes and other baked treats, and visitors can also enjoy other attractions, from motorcycle and falconry displays to stalls highlighting local charities and organisations.

The couple arrived at the show in the traditional horse and carriage and spent much of their time greeting the crowds.

The King and Queen arrived at the flower show by horse-drawn carriage. Credit: PA

In the tent showcasing the Sandringham Women’s Institute (WI), which the late Queen supported as president, the couple were given homemade sweet treats such as slices of cake.

Yvonne Browne, vice-president of the Sandringham WI, said she hoped that Camilla would follow in the late Queen’s footsteps and become president.

She said: “We’re hoping to have a royal president, we’re very hopeful – that would be a great day.”

The Queen has been visiting Norfolk this week. Credit: PA

Camilla has been to several spots in Norfolk this week, as she visited Redwings Horse Sanctuary at Anna Sewell House in Great Yarmouth on Monday.

She then went to a jewellery design studio in Wells-Next-The-Sea.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know