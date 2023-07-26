A primary school teacher accused of murdering her partner is facing an Old Bailey trial next year.

Fiona Beal, 49, of Moore Street, Northampton, has denied killing Nicholas Billingham, whose body was found buried in the rear garden of their home in March 2022.

A post-mortem examination showed Mr Billingham, 42, died as a result of a stab wound to the neck.

In June, a jury trying the case at Northampton Crown Court was discharged.

At a hearing at the Old Bailey in central London on Wednesday, Judge Mark Lucraft KC set a new eight-week trial to be heard before him from 26 February 2024.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know