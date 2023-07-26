A woman in a wheelchair has died after the van she was in narrowly avoided a crash, said police.

At around 3.20pm on Thursday, the woman was a passenger in a grey Peugeot Expert van driving along Manton Lane in Bedford.

Heading towards Brickhill Drive, the van almost hit a red vehicle at a set of traffic lights, causing the Peugeot to brake harshly.

The female passenger in the van was seriously injured as a result after her wheelchair broke loose.

She died in hospital several days later.

Bedfordshire Police said the unidentified red vehicle is believed to have carried on towards Clapham Road roundabout and have appealed for anyone with information or footage of the incident to come forward.

Det Sgt Craig Wheeler said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family of the woman who has sadly died.

“We are appealing for anyone with information, who was around at the time of the incident, or who has dashcam footage, to come forward as we work to piece together what happened.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 255 of 20 July.

