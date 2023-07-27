The southbound A11 in Norfolk has been closed after a lorry caught fire.

The road was shut between the A47 junction at Thickthorn near Norwich and the B1135 at Wymondham.

Large queues began to build after the lorry caught fire shortly before 1.30pm on Thursday.

The northbound carriageway reopened at about 2.30pm.

The lorry fire happened in a section of the road which has been reduced to a single carriageway, while resurfacing works on the road continue.

Drivers are being advised to seek alternative routes.

