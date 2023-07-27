Detectives are returning to a park where a man was stabbed through the heart in a bid to secure more witnesses in their murder investigation.

Ashish Sachdev Nahar, 25, died of a single stab wound after being injured in Jubilee Park in Bedford on 29 June.

Four weeks on, police will carry out an anniversary appeal between 8pm and 9pm in the hope of speaking to anyone who remembers seeing anything suspicious at the time.

Mr Nahar was found in the park on Canvin Way and taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A post mortem found the cause of death was a single stab wound to the heart.

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murder.

Det Ch Insp Katie Dounias, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit, who is leading the investigation, said: “While a teenager has been charged, this remains an active investigation and we are keen to speak to anyone who has any information about Mr Nahar’s tragic death.

“We’ll have officers in the park between 8pm and 9pm handing out leaflets and speaking to anyone who might have been in the area at the time of this incident.

“Any information, no matter how small or insignificant it might seem, could prove vital in bringing those responsible to justice.”

Mr Nahar’s mother previously released a statement describing him as a "cheerful joyful young man who had all his life ahead of him".

She added: “Ashish was deeply loved and will forever be missed terribly."

A 46-year-old woman remains on bail on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting Operation Version, or report it online via a dedicated site. They can also speak to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555111.

