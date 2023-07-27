Police have appealed for witnesses after two people were killed in a car crash in Norfolk.

It happened at the junction of Mundford Road and Cranwich Heath Road at 7.05am on Wednesday and involved a blue Audi TT and a black Mercedes GLA.

Police, paramedics and fire crews were called to the scene.

The driver of the Audi - a man in his 20s - and the driver of the Mercedes - a woman in her 50s - were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed while emergency services, including fire and ambulance, attended the scene and it reopened at 1.23pm.

Norfolk Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage from the time to contact them on 101 and quote reference number NC-26072023-65.

