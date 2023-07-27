Reality TV star Stephen Bear has been hit with an order to pay more than £200,000 after sharing a sex video of his ex, say lawyers.

The legal team representing Georgia Harrison, also a reality TV star who appeared on Love Island and The Only Way is Essex, say the High Court awarded her £207,900 in damages.

They claim it is the highest sum to be awarded in an image abuse case, and one of the highest of all time in a privacy claim from one act.

Bear, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, was jailed for 21 months for sharing a sex video of him and Ms Harrison on his OnlyFans website, without Ms Harrison's consent.

Ms Harrison has previously spoken about being a victim of revenge porn in an ITVX documentary.

Ms Harrison said: "I couldn’t be more thankful to everyone who has helped support my civil claim, which after almost three years has finally been settled."

She said that she would be donating part of the settlement sum to charities that help victims like her.

Lawyers Hanna Basha and Nick Grant, from law firm Payne Hicks Beach, said: “This has been a difficult, complicated and emotional case.

"I am pleased that we were able to support Georgia, and I hope her strength in pursuing this highlights to other victims that there is help and support available for them and that the courts take these matters very seriously.”

In 2020, Bear shared CCTV footage on his OnlyFans site of him and Ms Harrison having sex in his garden. He then denied that the video showed Ms Harrison.

Ms Harrison Love Island star recalled how "multiple men" approached her saying they had seen the sex video, before she discovered it had gone viral on the internet.

After the case, Ms Harrison said she "literally just wanted to shut the world out and scream" after finding out the sex tape was one of the most searched things on Google.

Bear denied all charges but was found guilty of voyeurism and of two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

