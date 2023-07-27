A £2,000 reward is being offered to find those responsible for torturing a hedgehog.

The animal was found spray-painted blue with his spines trimmed short and legs tied together with electrical tape on Arkell Avenue in Holt, north Norfolk, on 15 July.

He was rushed to a vet in Fakenham, but was put down due to the seriousness of his injuries.

The animal charity PETA is offering a reward of up to £2,000 for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Elisa Allen, PETA vice president, said: “It’s imperative that any community faced with cruel and callous acts such as this take measures to find the culprit and bring them to justice.

“Animal abusers are a danger to everyone: they take their issues out on whomever is available to them – humans or other animals – and must be caught before they act again.”

The RSPCA is urging people in the area to check CCTV and video doorbell footage, and anyone with information is urged to call 0300 123 8018 and quote reference 01115237.

RSPCA inspector Ben Kirby added: “I just cannot believe what this poor hedgehog has been put through. It seems very much like he has been the victim of a premeditated attack.

"It's the most callous incident I've had to deal with in 16 years as an officer."

