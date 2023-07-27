Play Brightcove video

Watch Rishi Casseeram get arrested by officers after violently attacking his neighbour in video released by Bedfordshire Police.

A "violent thug" who attacked a neighbour with a wooden pole claimed his arrest was "bang out of order".

Rishi Casseeram, 35, got into an argument with his neighbour in Dewsbury Road, Luton, in June last year.

A few days later on 25 June, Casseeram forced his way into his neighbour's flat and left his victim with multiple serious facial fractures, as well as substantial bruising to his back.

The victim told officers who initially attended: “I can’t believe this. He just kept hitting me.”

Meanwhile, Casseeram protested his innocence, claiming it was "bang out of order" and he did not know why he was being arrested.

"This is bang out of order, bruv, I ain't done nothing wrong", Casseeram told officers.

"This is unnecessary. It's an allegation, this is wrong."

Further investigations established that Casseeram had punched another of his neighbours in the face the day before.

He tried to claim at court that someone else had attacked the victim in the more serious assault, and he was acting in self-defence during the other incident.

Rishi Casseeram has been jailed for nine years following the assault. Credit: Bedfordshire Police

But a jury found Casseeram guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and assault in December.

On Friday, Casseeram was sentenced to eight years in prison for the GBH and a further year in prison for the assault.

The judge called Casseeram a "dangerous" offender and he must serve a further four years on licence.

Det Sgt Bill Haigh said: “This was an extraordinarily violent attack that left behind a truly shocking crime scene.

“The victim in this case will have to live with the impact of Casseeram’s actions for the rest of his life.

“Violent thugs like Casseeram have no place on the streets of Bedfordshire. I am glad we have been able to put him behind bars for a considerable period of time."

