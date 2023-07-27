Customers and staff at an Indian restaurant narrowly avoided being hit, after a car crashed into the building's bar area on Tuesday evening.

Fortunately, no one was at the front of the restaurant at the time of the crash and the driver, who is believed to be an elderly woman, was uninjured.

The crash took place shortly after 7pm at the Zara Indian Cuisine in Great Shelford, near Cambridge.

Pictures show that the restaurant damage was significant and that the front of the building needed to be boarded up before it could re-open.

Play Brightcove video

Hours later, the restaurant posted on social media that they would be open "as usual for dine in and takeaway".

However, they were keen to point out that they "do not operate a drive through service."

Khaled Ahmed, the owner of the restaurant, said:

"Luckily, at the time, all of our customers were seated at the back of the restaurant - and no-one was at the front. Our main concern was everyone's safety."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know