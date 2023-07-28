Play Brightcove video

A giant maze in the shape of the famous Enigma code-breaking machine is testing the puzzling powers of new generation.

Made with maize, the maze at The Patch MK is full of codes, puzzles and ciphers to solve and help participants find their way around.

A team from Bletchley Park, where the Enigma code was cracked, was invited to the opening of the maze this week.

Erica Munro, events manager at the Bletchley Park Trust said it was "a great way to share the Enigma message - about the work of the codebreakers at Bletchley Park and the impact that they had not just on World War Two but also on British history."

She added: "It's just absolutely brilliant to have this as a tribute to the Enigma machine and to their work right here in enormous 3D."

Bletchley Park near Milton Keynes Credit: ITV Anglia

The code-breakers at Bletchley Park cracked the workings of the Enigma code, allowing them to decipher messages sent by the Nazis during the Second World War.

That work, led by mathematician Alan Turing, was depicted in the Hollywood film The Imitation Game.

The Enigma machine was used by the Nazis to send encrypted messages. Credit: PA

The Patch MK is a working farm with 50 acres of land, and includes wildflower and sunflower farms, corn mazes, interactive wheat walks and a pumpkin patch.

Farmer Joe Guerney at The Patch MK said: "I think because Milton Keynes is such a new city it's incredibly easy to forget the amazing history we have here.

"We were looking for inspiration for events and we looked locally to Bletchley Park and of course the things that the code breakers were doing there were absolutely incredible and we thought we might be able to bring history to life in a really creative and interactive way."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know