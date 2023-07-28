Police officers who responded to a report that someone had seen a "body floating face down in a deep lake" said they were relieved to discover it was just a lifelike doll.

Essex Police were called to the lake in Colchester after the initial concerns were raised on Thursday.

They used a line to fish the "body" out of the water, but said it was a "huge relief" to discover it was in fact a discarded toy.

On Twitter, Essex Rural Police Team wrote: "We were called to a body floating face down in a deep lake @EPColchester.

"Using a thrown line, we were able to get the body to the bank and recover it.

"To our huge relief it was a realistic child's doll! Sometimes police work is traumatic. Sometimes you just have to laugh!"

