The body of a man who went missing six years ago was found in a remote village nearly 20 miles away, police have confirmed.

Nigel Kedar, 52, went missing in April 2017 and was last seen outside a shop in Long Stratton in Norfolk.

A body was found in a village in Suffolk in June, and Norfolk Police has now confirmed that it has been formally identified as Mr Kedar. Mr Kedar, who was from Clacton-on-Sea in Essex and worked as a builder, was last seen outside a shop in Long Stratton, Norfolk on April 4, 2017.

No other sightings have been recorded since and in 2018, Norfolk Police closed the case citing a lack of leads pending any new information that came forward.

After his disappearance, Mr Kedar's family set up a page called "Find Nigel Kedar".

In 2018, they wrote: "Every day I think of where you could be. It's such a tragic mystery for everyone who knows and loves you and even for those who have never met you. I just hope you are ok wherever you may be and that a kind peace is with you."A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "We can confirm a body was discovered in Mendlesham. Police were called on 8 June 2023 after a member of the public found a body near to Norwich Road, Mendlesham."The body has been formally identified as missing 52-year-old Nigel Kedar, from Clacton, who was last seen outside a shop in Long Stratton on the morning of April 4 2017. His death is currently being treated as unexplained."

