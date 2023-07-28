Play Brightcove video

CCTV video released by Essex Police shows Twiglet trying to escape.

The joyful owners of a dog stolen by a hammer-wielding thief have hailed social media reaction for bringing their beloved pet home safe and well.

Twiglet the 16-month-old dachshund had been made "too hot to handle", said her owners, after she was returned on Thursday night.

CCTV footage released by Essex Police showed the masked thief, holding a hammer, chasing the dog around the kitchen of a home in Saffron Walden, before pinning her down and clamping her jaws shut. The man then escaping through the back door.

The dog's owner said "a tip-off [on Thursday] (via FB) from someone that had seen all of the publicity and awareness, has meant we were able to be reunited about 11pm this evening".

"We can’t thank everyone enough for all of the posts and reposts and noise that has meant that she most likely did become 'too hot to handle'."

Twiglet Credit: Essex Police

Twiglet was seized from a home in Catmere End on Wednesday.

Footage shows the dog panic as she tries to get away from the intruder. He then grabs her and wrestles the yapping dog to the ground before picking her up and making off with her.

Police continue to appeal for information over the theft of Twiglet.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Essex Police on 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know