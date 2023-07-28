A man and a woman have been arrested for murder after a woman was found dead in Essex.

Police were called to the High Street in Great Oakley, near Harwich, on Thursday morning following reports of concerns for a woman's welfare.

Her death is being treated as suspicious and the two people who were arrested remain in police custody.

Det Ch Insp Ant Alcock said: "I appreciate that this may cause concern in the locality, but at this time, there is no wider impact on the community.

"The woman’s family is being supported by officers at this difficult time.

"We will remain on scene while we carry out investigative inquiries and are working hard to establish the facts."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know