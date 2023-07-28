Police officers discovered a haul of cannabis with an estimated street value of around £3.5m when they stopped a van on the M1.

They were alerted that a vehicle suspected of being linked to drug dealing had been detected by ANPR cameras entering Hertfordshire on 20 July.

After stopping the van in Stevenage, they searched the van and discovered 350kgs of cannabis.

A 55-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with possession with intent to supply class B drugs (cannabis) and possession of class A drugs (cocaine) and driving offences.

Det Sgt Grant Finnie said: “This was a great result following a proactive stop check by our mobile support team officers.

"We’re committed to keeping drugs off our streets and we have the capacity to disrupt drug supply networks coming into the county from neighbouring areas.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know