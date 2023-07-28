A serving police officer has been charged with three counts of rape.

Lewis McCracken, 25, a police constable with Bedfordshire Police, also faces two charges of sexual assault in relation to the same incident in November last year.

The offences are alleged to have taken place while he was off-duty, said the force.

He was due to appear before Peterborough Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Bedfordshire Police said PC McCracken was immediately arrested following the allegations, which were passed to another force to investigate.

He has been suspended throughout the investigation.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know