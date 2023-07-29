Britain's longest-serving fire dog has retired at the age of 11, having played a part in more than 500 investigations.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has been working with black labrador Reqs since he was just a year old.

The service said that his "impeccable" sense of smell had allowed him to detect accelerants such as petrol at the scenes of fires in the county and all across the east and south-east of England.

He has attended around 500 incidents since joining Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

His handler watch commander Nikki Harvey said he had provided crucial evidence in high-profile investigations, including for arson and murder, resulting in over 250 years of imprisonment for convicted offenders.

Reqs at work Credit: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Ms Harvey said: "We are called to the scene of any serious fire that crews believe to be deliberate or suspicious, or where the cause is not immediately known, especially if there has been a fatality at the scene.

"Reqs gets involved as soon as it is safe. I’ll go through the scene first to check that it has properly cooled down with no visible sign of smoke or embers and that there aren’t any hazards that could harm him. "He gets to work using his best tool – his nose – to locate any potential accelerants like petrol that might have been used to deliberately start a fire.

"That’s when the human fire investigators like myself can take a closer look while Reqs enjoys a reward – his favourite tennis ball!"

Reqs with his handler, Nikki Harvey Credit: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Reqs has become popular online, where he has amassed more than 10,000 social media followers alongside his protégé Loki, to whom he will be passing the mantle.

He is well known to Hertfordshire residents too, through his regular appearances at fire station open days and countless visits to schools and clubs.

His handler added that he had brought comfort to many families who had lost everything in fires.

She said: "His interactions with children, especially those who have had fire in their home, leaving them quite frightened, can be therapeutic.

"The distraction of stroking him and throwing him a ball can give comfort and reassurance to those affected by traumatic incidents."

Reqs with his certificate Credit: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

After years of hard work, Reqs can look forward to putting his paws up.

He will remain with Ms Harvey as her pet dog and will still come along to community events such as open days alongside Loki.

She said: "I’ll miss the nice cuddles he gives at the end of a job, especially if we’ve been to an upsetting or distressing incident.

"He’s my best mate and I love him to bits – while it’s the end of an era in some ways I’m so pleased he’ll still be around and part of our very special community, and I know that Loki will carry on doing a great job in his paw-steps."

