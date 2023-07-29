Play Brightcove video

A family say they are living in fear after being repeatedly targeted by vandals. Rukmini and Suman Chaulagain from Ipswich have suffered five attacks on their home and car in the past four months.

Despite the family catching the perpetrator on CCTV, Suffolk Police said they have so far been unable to identify who is carrying out the abuse.

Each attack has happened during the night, while the couple and their two children slept.

Mrs Chaulagain said: "It is really scary, really stressful and it is really affecting my mental health and my kids as well.

"I can't sleep through the night just in case they come back and do something - and they could do anything, it could even be worse next time."As a mum of two children, it is really frustrating. My children keep asking me, Mummy, what's going on? Mummy, what will be the next thing? Mummy, will we have to move from here? "My little girl said when I was taking her to school that she didn't want to walk that way and when I asked her why she said that a person might be following us."The police have promised me that they will come and with a drone and a dog if something happens but the last time, that isn't what happened. It was just two police officers. It is really disappointing."

The Chaulagain family at home Credit: ITV News Anglia

The CCTV footage shows someone in dark clothes throwing bricks at their front windows and doors.

They have also had their car windscreens smashed and their tyres punctured.

No other houses in the street have been targeted.

Ch Insp Matt Breeze at Suffolk Constabulary said: "We have done quite a bit.

"We've had patrols in the area, both uniforms and plain clothes, around the relevant times, we've explored CSI opportunities around some of the items that have been used to cause the criminal damage.

"We are doing everything we can to try and find this individual but we are frustrated that we are unable to identify him."

Play Brightcove video

Tim Passmore, Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "Last year, we inaugurated some new teams right across the counties, one for each policing area - the Kestrel teams - and they are on the case.

"I know there's been a lot of contact with the victims and everything possible has been done to get hold of these people and bring them to justice.

"Anyone that has seen anything or has any evidence please let the police know and if you're concerned about doing that, do it anonymously through Crimestoppers."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know