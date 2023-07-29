Riders of the "biggest and best" attraction at a theme park in Essex had to be rescued after the 72ft rollercoaster broke down.

The group of 8 people, at Adventure Island in Southend, became stuck at a 90-degree angle facing skywards. The carriage had stopped almost at the top of the ride.

Emergency response teams were called to evacuate the customers from "Rage" just before 2pm, Friday 28th July.

Footage shows rescue teams helping the first few passengers in the front row of the carriage.

According to the park, all passengers on the ride were returned safely to the ground within 40 minutes.

Marc Miller, managing director of the Stockvale Group - which runs Adventure Island, said they have rehearsed evacuations "time and time again", but that an incident like this is "extremely rare."

He said: "These rides are tested every single day, week, month, and annually. Then through the winter period, all these rides are stripped down, the inspection process on these rides is immense."

Mr Miller went on to say the reason the ride had stopped was due to a computerised safety feature: "The reason the ride actually did stop, is because the ride has something called a PLC, two independent computer systems that detect something on a ride that says "stop", it's a safety feature within the ride."

Trained engineers checked the ride for a number of hours before it opened again at around 8:30pm the same night.

One of the families who were stuck on the ride even ended up being one of the first to get back on it.

Katie Webster had travelled with her two children from Kent. She told our reporter she had gone for a "fun day out during the summer holidays".

She said: "There was some banging and crashing noises and the carriage came to a halt. Everyone was a little bit concerned on board. Someone was sent quickly to reassure us. It was worrying. We were trying to keep the children calm."

"They were really organised, knew exactly what they were doing. They got us out one by one. They were very reassuring.

"Once we recovered from the shock, the kids noticed the ride was back on and begged us to go on. I was petrified, and relieved. They loved it and we got to skip the queue."

