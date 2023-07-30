Play Brightcove video

Can you spot yourself celebrating at Norwich Pride?

"Some of my family don't accept me," said Ella Clarke, as she stood in a rainbow-coloured throng.

"But when I come here today and I see that everyone else does, it really doesn't matter," she said.

Bright colours, music and cheers filled the streets of Norwich on Saturday, as thousands turned out for the city's 15th Pride celebration in support of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Ella's mother, Callie Clarke, helped organise one of the very first Pride events in the city.

Ella said: "I love Norwich Pride, ever since the very first one, I've loved the inclusiveness, the atmosphere, and just being able to be amongst people who know you."

A march started at City Hall in the afternoon, and wound a path through to Chapelfield Gardens. The route was lined with thousands of supporters.

For 14-year-old drag queen, Beaux K, it meant getting to see people of all ages show support.

They said: "I came here today because it's nice how people can express themselves through Pride.

Thousands of people marched in the parade, which was sponsored by company Aviva. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"As a 14-year-old drag queen, there's not a lot of things I can do in my age range.

"So I think it's nice that people can be with a family and a community. It just makes me happy to see."

Businesses across the city also showed their support, with flags hung on buildings at almost every corner. The Book Hive pulled out all the stops, with a display that covered the whole top story of their shop.

The Book Hive's Pride banner. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The first Pride march took place in London on 1 July 1972, inspired by the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York.

Ever since, they have grown in size and number around the world.

The date is already set for the next parade in Norwich, which will be July 27th 2023, you can find more information about it here.

