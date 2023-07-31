Play Brightcove video

Video of a huge fire that took more than 40 firefighters to put out shows how grueling field fires can be.

The footage, released by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, shows 40 acres of crops consumed by a blaze in Broad Lane, Cottenham.

It happened at 2.46pm on Tuesday, 25th July.

It took firefighters, from eight different stations, three hours to put out.

On Twitter, the fire service said it wanted to show what crews faced and how hard it can be to fight field fires.

The cause is unknown.

