A road rage attack saw a Land Rover driver assault another motorist and steal their car keys, leaving the victim stranded.

The incident took place between 2.30pm and 3pm on Saturday in Swaffham in Norfolk.

The victim was travelling in a red Alpha Romeo Mito Veloce in Hillborough when a silver Land Rover Discovery began to follow the victim along the A1065 to Swaffham.

The Discovery driver blocked the road, preventing the victim from continuing.

The driver of the Land Rover then got out of his car and assaulted the victim.

He then grabbed their car keys and fled, leaving the victim stranded at the scene unable to leave without the keys.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have relevant dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt Ben Hawkins at Swaffham Police Station on 101 or email: ben.hawkins@norfolk.police.uk, quoting reference 36/54773/23.

