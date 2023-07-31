Tens of thousands of MotoGP fans will descend on Silverstone for the British Grand Prix this weekend.

MotoGP is the motorcycle equivalent of Formula One - the pinnacle of bike racing and after a five week summer break, hostilities will resume in the battle for four world titles - MotoE, Moto2, Moto3 and MotoGP.

MotoE is a championship for fully electric bikes - all built by Ducati with top speeds of around 170mph

Moto3 are 250cc bikes with top speeds of around 140mph

Moto2 are more powerful, at around 765cc with a top speed of 180mph

MotoGP are the most powerful, 1000 cc bikes which can hit 225mph.

Ones to watch

In MotoGP Multiple world champion Marc Marquez will attract much of the attention, but Pecco Bagnaia, the championship leader will be hoping for a repeat of last year's result where he topped the podium.

Francesco 'Pecco' Bagnaia after victory last year Credit: PA images

There are no British riders in the top division, but the UK is well represented in Moto2 with a quartet of riders: Fraser Rogers, Rory Skinner, Sam Lowes and Jake Dixon.

Dixon, 27, from Dover won the last Moto2 race before the summer break.

In Moto3, 17-year-old Josh Whatley and Scott Ogden, 19, will be among the racers.

But the racing won't be the only entertainment on offer - there will be live music at the venue too.

Dance act Chase and Status will be performing, as will Kaiser Chiefs and Razorlight.

Chase and Status on stage at Love Saves The Day Credit: Love Saves The Day

Northamptonshire Police say that like the British Formula One Grand Prix, they will again be mounting a robust policing operation.

Protest groups like Just Stop Oil have targeted several high-profile sporting events over the summer, including The Ashes and Wimbledon, following on from last year's track invasion at the British Grand Prix.

As well as uniformed and plain-clothed police officers patrolling the circuit, the campsites and the surrounding road network, there will also be specialist officers including armed officers, search teams, and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) units.

Event commander Det Supt Richard Tompkins said: “Just as much time and effort goes into policing the MotoGP as with the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, with the same meticulous planning and ‘no stone unturned’ approach adopted.

“We have many years of experience leading the policing operation for this event, and each year brings its own challenges. With other UK sporting events targeted by unlawful protests, we cannot afford to be complacent."

