A teenager has been taken to hospital with serious stab wound injuries and remains in hospital for treatment.

Police were called to an incident in Ashpole Avenue, Wootton, at 6.30pm on Monday to reports of a stabbing.

Officers tweeted that they "remain on the scene and an investigation is ongoing".

Anyone with information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting CAD 350 of 31 July.

