ITV News Anglia's Sophie Wiggins spent the day seeing how volunteers feed so many people at the Gurdwara

In the early hours of the morning, Luton’s largest working kitchen transforms into a hive of activity.

Dozens of volunteers begin working against the clock to prepare food for the hundreds of people that will soon be queuing at the door for a hot meal.

During South Asian Heritage Month, ITV News Anglia spent the day at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara, meeting the volunteers behind this colossal operation.

Not only is it open 24/7, but every single week it provides around 5,000 hot meals for people who need them, all from the town's largest working kitchen.

On a Sunday, volunteers from the Sikh congregation prep, cook and serve more than 2,000 of those meals.

Then later in the day, they take an extra 150 portions of soup, alongside bread, fruit and pastries donated by a local supermarket, into the town centre to host a soup kitchen for the needy.

Volunteers at the Gurdwara work throughout the day to feed anyone in need

Gurch Randhawa is one of the volunteers, and says this is part of following one of three core Sikh values, "Seva", which means to selflessly help others.

He said: “It's all about selfless service. So everybody here, they're not just having the meal.

"They all know they need to give back what they got. So they may give back at the Gurdwara, or the soup kitchen, or at our sports club or wellbeing clinic here, or another charity."

The food is not just for Sikhs, they make it for anyone.

"Anyone is welcome, no matter their faith, race or religion.

"As long as they are willing to cover their head and take off their shoes then they will be welcomed at the Gurdwara, and that's why when we eat, we all eat on the floor. Everybody is equal. It's a communal meal.”

Gurch Randhawa helping to pack up the van for the soup kitchen. Credit: ITV News Anglia

On a Sunday lunchtime there is a near-constant stream of people coming in for food, and the preparation for it is immense.

At any one time there are 50 volunteers serving food, cooking, or washing up.

Some of the volunteers arrive as early as 5am and do not leave until the early evening.

There are also no written recipes - they are all passed down through generations.

Langar, which is the communal meal shared by all who come to the Gurdwara, is always vegetarian, and those who come through the door are greeted with a choice of daal, chapatis, rice pudding and chai tea.

Amarjit Kaur helps to cook the thousands of meals. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Amarjit Kaur has been a volunteer chef at the Gurdwara for decades.

"I've been here for 45 years, that's why I know [all the recipes] from my mind," she said.

"I come every day. This morning I came here at 5 o'clock. I really enjoy it as I am now retired."

Volunteers even recently hosted a Royal visitor. In December, King Charles III took a tour and met the congregation to find out how they support their local community.

The Gurdwara has been serving food for years, and in November 2021 volunteers founded the Luton Sikh Soup Kitchen. It started by providing 80 meals, and it now serves 150.

Volunteers say it is mainly a mix of homeless people, students and anyone who has been impacted by the cost of living crisis.

Mother and daughter volunteers Jo Bains and Sonia Kaur. Credit: ITV News Anglia

One mother-and-daughter team, Jo Bains and Sonia Kaur, have not missed a single Sunday, and say their volunteering is a key part of their Sikhi, or Sikhism.

Ms Kaur said: "We love coming here. I come here with my mum and it's the best day of the week for us.

"It's a core part of Sikhi, in terms of we have to make an honest living and then share with others, and it gives us a sense of fulfilment by helping others."

The soup kitchen is open every Sunday at 6pm outside Luton Town Hall.