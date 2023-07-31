A musician who was plagued for months by an obsessive fan has described how she feared for her own safety and those around her.

American Elliot Bennett stalked Anna Lapwood for three months while the musician was on a tour of the United States.

Bennett wrote love letters to the musician - dubbed the “TikTok organist” - and at one stage even chased her and her partner across a hotel car park.

And when the star, who has more than half a million followers on TikTok, returned to Britain, Bennett bought a one-way ticket to the UK to continue his pursuit of the social media star, said Cambridgeshire Police.

He even turned up at her workplace at Pembroke College in Cambridge, where she is director of music.

Speaking after the 36-year-old American was jailed, Miss Lapwood described how she could “breathe in peace again”.

Miss Lapwood said Bennett’s behaviour escalated in a “terrifying way” where he would appear at all her post-performance meet-and-greet events.

At first, he would ask for a picture of them both together, but then his obsessive behaviour rapidly intensified to sending her letters declaring his love and, at one event, he took Miss Lapwood’s hand and got down on one knee stating they should be together.

When she told him she had boyfriend, he replied he “can’t accept that”, and later chased Miss Lapwood and her boyfriend across a car park after they left a hotel.

Following her return from the States, Miss Lapwood performed at the Albert Hall in London, but after the show she was left terrified when she spotted Bennett, at her meet-and-greet event once again.

Anna Lapwood recently helped host the opening night of the BBC Proms alongside Clive Myrie and Sandi Toksvig Credit: Anna Lapwood/Instagram

Bennett repeatedly turned up and busked outside Pembroke College.

When asked to leave, he told staff he had a spiritual connection with his victim, that they cared for one another, she inspired him and that they were both geniuses.

Bennett pleaded guilty to stalking at Peterborough Crown Court and was sent to prison for six months and given an indefinite restraining order.

Speaking after the sentencing, Miss Lapwood, whose videos of her playing have received almost 17 million likes, urged other victims of stalking and harassment to seek help and report it to the police.

She said: “It's been a tough few months, and I think the big thing that it’s taught me is that when something like this starts, we shouldn’t hesitate to report it.

Anna Lapwood launched her CD Luna at the London Planetarium Credit: Anna Lapwood/Instagram

“I like to think the best of people and to think 'oh that will be the last time, they'll have realised it's wrong now', but the reality is that some people don’t understand boundaries or heed warnings.

"I wanted to share my experience because being stalked is so awful, yet it's too easy to think that something isn't serious enough to involve the police.

"Catching this sort of behaviour early and trying to prevent escalation early is important.

“For me, what started as a seemingly innocent encounter while on tour in the US grew into me becoming harassed in such a way that I feared for my safety and for those around me.

"I was followed from coast to coast in the US, back to the UK, and to my workplace in Cambridge. It got to the point that he refused to go away - I felt threatened and had to be escorted everywhere.

“When I reported him to the police, I was so grateful for their speed of action. I gave my statements and within a short time, he was arrested. It felt like a strangely big moment the first time I could go for a coffee by myself again.

“Obsessive behaviour and harassment impacts so many people, sadly some scenarios more disastrous than my own.

"To anyone who is experiencing harassment or stalking, I urge you to seek help. The police know how to deal with it in the quickest and most efficient way. I am utterly grateful to those who advised and supported me throughout, and for all the police have done to allow me to breathe in peace again.”

Det Con Timothy Taylor, who investigated, praised Miss Lapwood for her bravery in coming forward, saying it would encourage other victims to speak out.

“Stalking is a horrendous crime, which leaves victims feeling frightened, distressed and threatened," he said.

“I am pleased Bennett is now jailed, and I hope this sentencing provides her with some sort of closure.”

If you think you are being stalked, or want advice around stalking, you can find help here:

National Stalking Helpline – 0808 802 0300 or complete a form here: https://www.suzylamplugh.org/forms/national-stalking-helpline-enquiry-form ;

Paladin - the National Stalking Advocacy Service can be reached on 020 3866 4107;

Protection against Stalking - support@protectionagainststalking.org

