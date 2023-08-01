Money is being raised for a statue of a "heroic" police dog who was stabbed protecting his handler from an armed suspect.

German Shepherd Finn passed away on Thursday at the age of 14 - seven years after he was severely wounded saving the life of PC Dave Wardell during a chase in Stevenage, Hertfordshire.

PD Finn was stabbed twice with a hunting knife during the incident in October 2016, but still refused to let go of the suspect.

The blade missed his heart by millimetres, but he went on to make a miraculous recovery and returned to duty, before eventually retiring in 2017.

After retirement, he won the hearts of the nation when he appeared on ITV's Britain's Got Talent, and his story even inspired a change in law giving greater protection to service animals.

A 16-year-old boy from London, who could not be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of stabbing Finn and wounding PC Wardell. He was sentenced to youth custody.

In tribute to PD Finn's life, the retired police dog charity Thin Blue Paw Foundation is raising funds for a permanent memorial.

More than £25,000 of the £40,000 target has already been raised.

Further details regarding the location and features of the statue will be released in the "coming months", the charity added.

