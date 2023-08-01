The family of Captain Sir Tom Moore have defended the spa building they built in their garden after a council ordered it to be demolished.

Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin are appealing against the council order though people in their village have signed a petition describing the new building as "ugly".

The couple had to submit their defence of the building by 2 August.

They originally applied for permission to build what they called a Captain Tom Foundation Building in the garden of their home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, in 2021.

The building was approved to be used "in connection with the Captain Tom Foundation and its charitable objectives", but later revised after a larger building containing a spa pool was built.

Colin Ingram-Moore has written to the Planning Inspectorate, defending the building as "no more overbearing than the consented scheme".

In a written appeal statement, the family claim the height of the building is the same as the one they got planning permission for originally and that it was in keeping with the character of the area.

The appeal statement by Mr Ingram-Moore said: “The view is virtually identical save for a pitch roof being added to the elevational treatment. The heights are the same. As such there cannot be an unacceptable overbearing impact.”

It also said the council had “no grounds supporting the refusal of the retrospective application” and requested that the inspector uphold the appeal.

The document also notes that the building is set at the back of the site, meaning it is not an issue for public view.

But a petition signed by people living in the village states: "The building is ugly, featureless, overbearing, oversized and completely out of character with the Grade II adjacent Old Rectory."

Neighbours have previously complained it was an "eyesore", pointing out it was far too large for the site and out of character with the surrounding buildings.

The retrospective application was refused by Central Bedfordshire Council, as it described the building as an "unsympathetic and dominating structure".

A demolition enforcement order was issued for the “now-unauthorised building”.

As a result of the controversy following the demolition order, the Captain Tom Foundation said it would not seek donations, and was closing all payment channels, while the Charity Commission carried out an inquiry.

In a design and access and heritage statement in the initial planning application, the building was referred to as The Captain Tom Building.

In refusing the retrospective application in November 2022, Central Bedfordshire Council said the building would cause "unacceptable harm" to the site of a listed building because of its size and design.

Captain Tom raised £38.9m for the NHS, including gift aid, by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday at the height of the first national Covid-19 lockdown in April 2020.

He died in February 2021.

