A drug dealer who was hiding cocaine, thousands of pounds in cash and a variety of weapons inside of his home has been jailed for more than five years.

Harry Trotter, 30, crashed his car into metal railings near an Essex seafront. Police officers discovered two small bags of white powder, leading them to arrest Trotter on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.

After searching his home in Preston Road, Holland-on-sea, they discovered more cocaine and MDMA, along with £7,000 in cash, scales and drug-related paraphernalia.

Police officers also seized weapons including an extendable baton, a knuckleduster and two tasers.

Through an investigation, officers were able to link Trotter to the purchase and onward sale of at least 250 grams of cocaine in March 2022 via a dedicated drug line.

Appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court, he admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply MDMA, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of prohibited weapons, possession of criminal property.

At the same court on Wednesday 26 July, he was sentenced to five years and seven months imprisonment.

Detective Sergeant Rob Dines, of Essex Police's Serious Crime Directorate, said:

“The evidence gathered against Trotter throughout this investigation was so overwhelming and irrefutable he had no option but to admit his guilt.

"Every day of the week there are teams working within Essex Police that are dedicated to disrupting and dismantling drugs networks."Our specialist teams within the Serious Crime Directorate and Serious Violence Unit work in partnership with local policing teams to ensure that Essex is a difficult place to supply drugs."Those supplying such substances have no regard for the suffering of the vulnerable and exploited users at the end of the chain."

