A former mayor has been convicted of raping a woman at her home despite her repeatedly pleading with him to stop.

Pub landlord Aigars Balsevics, 42, went to the woman’s home in Wisbech on 24 May 2021.

While there he raped the victim, as she wept and asked him to stop. When she tried to get away Balsevics stopped her from leaving the room and raped her again, said Cambridgeshire Police.

After the attack, the distressed victim contacted two friends who arrived at the property and Balsevics left.

The woman reported what happened to police and Balsevics was arrested in the early hours of the following day.

Balsevics, of Burcroft Road, Wisbech, went on trial at Peterborough Crown Court after denying two charges of rape.

He was found guilty on both counts and will be sentenced on 11 August.Det Con Katie Housham said: “I would like to commend the victim for her bravery throughout and I hope this conviction will help her as she tries to rebuild her life.

“Balsevics ignored her repeated pleas for him to stop and even refused to let her leave when she tried to get away. I’m pleased he has now faced justice for his actions.

“I would like to encourage anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence to report it to the police. Your report will be taken very seriously, and we will always treat you with the utmost sensitivity and respect.”

Victims of serious sexual offences can find help on Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s rape and sexual assault page.

