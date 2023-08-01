Police searching for a 14-year-old boy missing for 10 days have issued fresh pictures as concern grows for his welfare.

Michael went missing from his home in Luton in the morning of Friday, 21 July.

Concerned police have issued a new picture of the teenager without his glasses in an attempt to get more information from the public.

He is described as around 5ft 4ins tall, with short brown hair and is believed to be wearing a grey tracksuit.

Officers said he may have had a bike with him.

Police are also urging people living along Toddington Road and Leagrave in the Hockwell ring area of Luton to check their video doorbell for any sightings of him on 21 July.

Det Insp Katherine Rivers from Bedfordshire Police said: “Michael has now been missing for 10 days and we are becoming increasingly worried about him.

“We have a dedicated team of officers working to find Michael, but we are now asking for the public’s support.

“If you have seen him or have any information that may help our investigation, no matter how small, then please contact us so we can bring him home safely.”

It is believed Michael could be in London and officers are urging anyone who has seen him or who knows where he is to contact police on 101 or quoting reference MPL/1351/23. They can also call the charity Missing People free on 116 000 or 116000@missingpeople.org.uk

