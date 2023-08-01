A 20-year-old man died and a couple in their 60s were left with life-changing injuries after a fatal crash.

The man was driving a red Seat Ibiza on the A1421 in Cambridgeshire when it collided with a blue Kia Sportage travelling in the opposite direction.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident on 28 July on Sutton Road near Haddenham north of Cambridge.

They particularly want to hear from a tractor driver who is thought to have been on the road at the time.

Police said the Seat was heading towards Witcham Toll when the crash happened.

The 20-year-old man died at the scene, while the driver and passenger in the other car, both in their 60s, are being treated for life-changing injuries at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Sgt Duncan Hall said: “I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the collision or has dash cam footage of either car in the build-up to the collision.

“I am particularly interested in hearing from the driver of a tractor which was seen travelling along the road at around that time as they could hold vital information.”

