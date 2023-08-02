Police searching the coast for a missing woman say they have found a wheelchair abandoned on the seafront.

Louise Billingham from Felixstowe in Suffolk was last seen on Tuesday and was reported missing at about 7.20am the following day.

Officers have since been carrying out searches in the area, assisted by the coastguard helicopter.

Ms Billingham, 50, is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, with short, spiky, dark brown hair.

She wears glasses and uses a mobility scooter although she is able to walk short distances with the aid of a crutch, said police.

Detectives who found the wheelchair said they believe it belongs to Louise.

Searches are continuing, as the police are appealing to the public for any information.

Anyone who believes they have seen Ms Billingham should call Suffolk Police quoting incident 52 of 2 August.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know