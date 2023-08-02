A man who choked his partner to the point of unconsciousness has been jailed as police warned she could have been just a minute from death.

Michael McGrady, 58, admitted the attack at a house in Rothwell near Kettering in Northamptonshire in March.

The court heard McGrady, of Newtown Road, Little Irchester, also kicked the woman, pulled her hair and threw her into furniture, causing extensive bruising.

McGrady was arrested a short time later and charged with one count of non-fatal strangulation and one count of actual bodily harm.

At Northampton Crown Court in May, he pleaded guilty to both offences and was sentenced there on Thursday to one year in prison.

Det Con Grace Burman said: “Studies have shown that it only takes 62 seconds for someone to die when their airway is cut off and that’s why strangulation is such a horrific and dangerous act.

“It takes an extremely dangerous individual to be able to sustain strangling someone to the point of unconsciousness so the final thing I want to do is send a message to other victims out there who have not yet come forward – please contact us so we can get you support."

Det Con Burman said it was important that abused partners realised they did not have to live in fear, and that police would help them.

