A village is mourning the death of a beloved lamb who was given a wheelchair after her back legs stopped working.

'Winnie the wheelchair sheep' became a local celebrity in Pakefield village, near Lowestoft in Suffolk.

She suddenly lost the use of her hindlegs in June and was given the mobility device, despite vets' advice for her to be put down.

Winnie, in her wheels, won many hearts in the village, and appeared in the summer fete.

But on Sunday, the church announced "with great sadness" that the March-born lamb had died.

Winnie the wheelchair sheep Credit: Pakefield Parish Church

Rector of Pakefield Church, Rev Sharon Lord, said Winnie "was able to live her best life, with her specially designed wheels".

She continued: "This enabled her to walk around and forage for tasty flowers, leaves and grass.

"She won the hearts of many, adults and children alike, with her tenacity of spirit and determination.

"On Friday, it became obvious to her carers that she was struggling and was in pain, so the very difficult but kindest decision to say goodbye to her was made."

Winnie and her sister Roo were introduced to Pakefield in June.

She was being looked after by church minister Katey Mills, and the plan was for the siblings to join the flock at the churchyard to keep the grass in check.

But shortly afterwards, Winnie became partially paralysed.

Going against vets' advice to end the sheep's life, Mrs Mills found Winnie a wheelchair - which was supplied by Sudbury-based Winston's Wheels, a charity for dogs that need help to stay mobile.

Mrs Mills paid tribute to the lamb, saying: "We have loved every second of the time we had with you.

"You taught us all so much, and made everybody you met smile. You had so much more to offer the world but your little body was failing and we wouldn't let you suffer.

"Run free now, join God's flock in the pastures of heaven.

"Thank you Winston's Wheels for giving Winnie the extra six weeks in her wheels, they gave her freedom and made her so happy. Thank you for everybody's kindness and support."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know